Vicky Kaushal makes our morning better as he drops pics from sets flaunting his infectious smile
Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared some stunning pics of himself marking it a perfect start of the week as he embraced the new day with a big smile. In the pics, Vicky was seen dressed in a black t-shirt which he had paired with denims and a greyish-black jacket with a quirky print on the hoodie. Looks like, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is having a good time while shooting in the cold weather. He had captioned the image with a freezing face and a clapboard emoticon.
Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:
To note, Vicky has been shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. Interestingly, this will mark Sara’s first collaboration with Vicky and the team has been shooting for the same in the locales of Indore, Madhya Pradesh. According to media reports, this Laxman Utekar directorial is a sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. However, an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made.