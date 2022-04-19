Vicky Kaushal makes us sweat as he flaunts his ripped abs in shirtless PIC; Fan says 'Uffff jiju'

Vicky Kaushal has emerged as one of the top actors in Bollywood. From Uri to Raazi, the actor continues to entertain his fans with incredible movies. Apart from his films, Vicky Kaushal sure knows how to make his fans drool with his pictures every now and then. The actor, who works out regularly, took some time out and clicked a picture to show his toned physique. He often drops his workout videos and pictures on the photo-sharing application and inspires many. Today, he shared a shirtless picture flaunting his ripped abs and left fans excited.

Sharing it, Vicky captioned the post, “Feeling vain might delete never. #postshootdrill #wip”. His followers rushed to the comment section and dropped compliments on the actor. One of the social media users wrote, “I'm ded” with eye-heart emoticon, another one said, “Uffff jiju”. Not only his fans, but Vicky also received appreciation from fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor. The superstar dropped fire emoticons on Vicky’s post. Even Shireen Mirza commented, “Khatarnak”. Dabboo Ratnani, Anaita Shroff Adajania, and Mini Mathur also showered compliments.

Take a look.:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky Kaushal has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled movie. The movie will also star Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark their first collaboration together. Besides that, Vicky also has Govinda Naam Mera opposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. The Shashank Khaitan directorial is slated to release on June 10 this year.



