Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora & Tara Sutaria clicked in stylish outfits as they step out; PICS
Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a pink sweatshirt and paired it with white pants. The actor was all smiles as the shutterbugs asked him to pose. On the work front, the actor has many films in his kitty. He had recently shared a photo dressed in a suit, sunglasses, a magician’s hat and a magician’s stick. Soon his fans started guessing if this is the look of any upcoming film. Well, the actor has not announced any new projects till now.
Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city. She was wearing shorts paired with a white shirt and brown top. To complete the look, she wore chocolate brown boots. Undoubtedly, the diva was looking gorgeous.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Tara Sutaria was spotted for Heropanti 2 dubbing. She wore denim shorts and a white top. Her hair was styled in a bun and she opted for subtle makeup. Heropanti 2 also stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.
Also Read: PHOTOS: Vicky Kaushal looks sharp in white as he steps out in the city