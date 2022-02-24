Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora & Tara Sutaria clicked in stylish outfits as they step out; PICS

Bollywood celebrities often get spotted in Mumbai. Today, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora, and Tara Sutaria got clicked in different locations in the city. They were looking stylish in their attires. Well, even in hurry the actors do make it a point to pose for shutterbugs. Vicky, who has recently completed the shooting of his next untitled film co-starring Sara Ali Khan, was seen in cool casuals. The actor’s outfit is perfect for the summer season.

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing a pink sweatshirt and paired it with white pants. The actor was all smiles as the shutterbugs asked him to pose. On the work front, the actor has many films in his kitty. He had recently shared a photo dressed in a suit, sunglasses, a magician’s hat and a magician’s stick. Soon his fans started guessing if this is the look of any upcoming film. Well, the actor has not announced any new projects till now.

Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city. She was wearing shorts paired with a white shirt and brown top. To complete the look, she wore chocolate brown boots. Undoubtedly, the diva was looking gorgeous.