Vicky Kaushal & Manushi Chhillar begin an 18 day shooting schedule in Mumbai for their urban comedy: Report

Recently, Vicky Kaushal shared photos as he returned to the sets after a long time. Reportedly, the actor has kicked off his comedy film, backed by YRF, with Manushi Chhillar at a studio in Mumbai.

Just this week, Vicky Kaushal gave his fans a treat by returning to the sets of a film after months of staying at home amid the COVID 19 pandemic. The actor happily posed for photos with a script in his hand and smiled as he said, "Shubh Aarambh." Well if a national daily's report is to be believed, Vicky was kicking off his urban comedy with Manushi Chhillar in Mumbai. Yes, as per reports, both Vicky and Manushi were roped in to star in a comedy flick backed by YRF.

Now, as per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Vicky and Manushi have indeed kicked off the shooting of their 'frothy entertainer' at a studio other than YRF studio. As per the report, the YRF studio is reserved for starrer Pathan and hence, Vicky and Manushi are shooting for their comedy film at another studio in the city. Further, the report stated that the shooting schedule would be for 18 days for both Vicky and Manushi. The report even claimed that before starting the comedy, Manushi wrapped up her film with , Prithviraj.

A source told the daily, "Contrary to speculations, it is not being filmed at YRF as that studio is blocked for Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan." Further, talking about the project, the source told the daily, "It's a film that speaks about equality and celebrates the unity in diversity in Indian cultures. It's a frothy entertainer, with lots of laughs and a social message."

Take a look at Vicky's latest post:

Well, if the reports are to go by, Vicky and Manushi are now shooting for their comedy flick that will be helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya. Meanwhile, Manushi will also be seen as Princess Samyukta in Prithviraj with . On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh. It will be released on January 15, 2021.

