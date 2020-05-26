Vicky Kaushal misses acknowledging sunsets by saying 'Light jaa raha hai' on film set; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal treated fans with a perfect sun-kissed selfie looking handsome donning a pink coloured t-shirt as he rests on a sofa or bed.

Due to the lockdown, everyone has become more active on social media. People are glued to various social media apps. Even Bollywood celebrities have become more active on social media. They have been updating fans about their quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, everyone has their social media game on point. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals.

Recently, Vicky treated fans with a sun-kissed selfie on his Instagram account. Donning a pink coloured t-shirt with a stubble look, Vicky looks handsome as he rests on a sofa or a bed. Sharing the selfie and mentioning how he misses the sunsets, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor wrote, "Light jaa raha hai, light jaa raha hai!”... miss acknowledging sunsets like this." By sharing the selfie, Vicky also revealed how much he misses shooting by mentioning 'Light jaa raha hai' which is said when a shot has to be taken in natural sunlight. As soon as Vicky posted the picture, fans have been showering hearts on comments. Some have even called the actor 'sunshine', while some have called him 'cute'.

Meanwhile, recently, Vicky shared a video of himself practising hand combat skills. It was indeed a throwback video but is quite apt at the current situation. He captioned the video as, “My response to handshakes and high fives.”

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

On the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

