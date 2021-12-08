Vicky Kaushal, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan & Shehnaaz Gill most googled personalities of 2021; See full list

Google's annual Year in Search lists is out. For the unversed, these lists reveal what and for whom were Indians searching the most throughout the year. Turns out, this year's top trending search was the Indian Premier League. This is the second consecutive year that IPL has topped Google's 2021 Year in Search list.

Among the most google personalities, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has topped the list this year and rightfully so. Coming a close second is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan who was arrested in a narcotics case. Coming in at number three, is Shehnaaz Gill. The television star lost her partner Sidharth Shukla this year in a tragic event.

At number four and five are Raj Kundra and Elon Musk respectively. Whereas Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is on the sixth spot amid his wedding to Katrina Kaif which has kept the entire nation hooked. Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal has also featured in the top 10.

Take a look at the most googled personalities of 2021:

1. Neeraj Chopra

2. Aryan Khan

3. Shehnaaz Gill

4. Raj Kundra

5. Elon Musk

6. Vicky Kaushal

7. PV Sindhu

8. Bajrang Punia

9. Sushil Kumar

10. Natasha Dalal

As for 2021's most trending movies, Surya's Tamil movie Jai Bhim, Siddharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Salman Khan's Radhe grabbed the first, second and third spot, respectively.

