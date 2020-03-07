Vicky Kaushal obliging a fan with selfie at the airport proves he has a golden heart; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal, who is preparing for the much anticipated period drama Takht, won hearts after he obliged a fan with a selfie at the airport.

Vicky Kaushal has almost completed eight years in the industry and he has managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood. He has emerged as an actor in the world of heroes and has beaten the masters in the own game with his talent and hard work. Undoubtedly, this powerhouse of talent has garnered himself a massive fan following and often leaves girls gasping for breath with his charm and swag. But not, just his acting prowess and looks, but Vicky’s humble nature has also been winning hearts.

The actor often obliges his fans and admits being overwhelmed by their love. But this time, the Uri: The Surgical Strike star won brownie points after he obliged a fan with a selfie. It happened at the airport while Vicky was making his way to the exit. A fan walked up to the Manmarziyaan star and asked for a selfie. And Vicky obliged with a smile without throwing any starry airs. His gesture did prove that this handsome hunk has a golden heart as well.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s video of clicking a selfie with a fan:

Talking about the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh directorial Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship early this year. He is currently preparing for ’s much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht which will also feature , Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles. Besides, Vicky will also be seen in Shootjit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.

