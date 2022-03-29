Vicky Kaushal offers the first glimpse of his beach vacation with wifey Katrina Kaif; See PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married for almost 4 months now and the couple is enjoying every bit of their married life. In fact, despite their respective busy schedules, Vicky and Katrina make sure to take out time for each other and spend some quality time together. The lovebirds had even made the headlines of late as they were papped while leaving for a vacation. And now, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has taken to his Instagram story and shared a beautiful pic from his beach vacation.

The pic captured the mesmerizing sunset of the undisclosed location which was a treat to the eyes. Vicky made sure to capture the beauty of the blue waters complimenting well with the green trees while the cloudy sky, taken over by the colours of sunset added a different charm to this beautiful click. Although Vicky is yet to share a pic with his ladylove from their vacation, this sunset view is proof that the couple is enjoying their time witnessing some scenic beauty.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Vicky had recently completed the shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled project with Sara Ali Khan. Besides, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Naam Mera along with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. On the other hand, Katrina is currently working on the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen trying her hands on horror-comedy with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot.

