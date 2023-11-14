Vicky Kaushal on being asked about favorite actress besides Katrina Kaif; jokes ‘Ghar pe kalesh nahi karaunga’

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Sam Bahadur. The actor has been relentlessly promoting the film. Recently, he met with the Indian Army’s 6 Sikh Regiment during his Delhi visit. In a video that has surfaced on social media, Vicky is seen answering their questions. He had a hilarious reply when asked to name his favorite actress besides his wife Katrina Kaif.

Vicky Kaushal has a hilarious reply when asked about his favorite actress apart from Katrina Kaif

In a video shared by India Today, Vicky Kaushal is seen answering one of the jawans who asked him about his favorite actress besides Katrina Kaif. The Uri actor replied in Punjabi, “Paaji, ek jawab ke chakkar main ghar pe kalesh nahi karaunga. Mujhe aur koi actress dikhti hi nahi hai. Ek hi hai. Mera mission bhi bilkul army ki tarah hi hai, jo mission hai phir vahi hai (I will not risk a fight at home because of an answer. I can’t see any other actresses, there’s only one. Just like the army, I too solely focus on my mission).”

However, Vicky told the jawan that he could ask him about any male actor. When asked who his favorite male actor is, Vicky said that it’s Amitabh Bachchan. He added that it is his dream to work with Big B.

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly met at filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s party, and their romance began after that. They were first spotted together by the paparazzi at a friend’s Diwali party in 2019, triggering dating rumors. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif kept their relationship hush-hush until finally tying the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony in December 2021.

About Sam Bahadur

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India’s First Field Marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. While Vicky Kaushal plays the titular role, Fatima Sana Sheikh essays the role of Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra plays Sam Manekshaw's wife Siloo.

Sam Bahadur marks Vicky Kaushal’s second collaboration with Meghna Gulzar after Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi. The film is all set to release worldwide on December 1, 2023, on the silver screen.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur song Badhte Chalo OUT: Vicky Kaushal brings vigor to new patriotic tune