Vicky Kaushal on being asked if ‘privileged’ actors pretend to be middle class: 'How long can you…'

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has floored us with his impeccable performances over the years. From Masaan to Raazi, the actor has aced varied roles since he stepped into the industry. Not just an impeccable actor, but he is also the most perfect husband to actress Katrina Kaif. Now we are wondering, ‘Is there any skill that Vicky Kaushal does not possess’? Recently, the supremely talented actor opined on whether some privileged people from the industry ‘act’ relatable in order to avoid hate and how it is crucial to be genuine to actually be relatable.

It’s a tiring process to ‘pretend’ to be relatable: Vicky Kaushal

Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, actor Vicky Kaushal was questioned if some privileged people from Bollywood act to be relatable with the fans in order to avoid hate, to which the actor shared, “No, I don’t think so. I have many friends from the industry… Right now, the thing is that the audience can see through it. How long can you keep the pretence on? A day? Two days? Four weeks, a year? And it’s a very tiring process also.”

Vicky Kaushal on the importance of genuineness to reflect relatability

During the conversation, Vicky Kaushal revealed how it’s important to be real in order to be relatable to people and be true to oneself. “If you pretend to be someone you’re not, that’s what they hate. If you are true to yourself, and that’s what you present, nobody will have (any complains). That’s what I believe. That’s what I, as an audience member, always relate to. I don’t think about whether someone is actually middle class or not. If someone isn’t genuine, even if they are a middle-class person, then you can’t relate with them,” stated the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor.

Vicky Kaushal on the professional front

Vicky will soon appear in The Great Indian Family, the trailer of which was released recently and was received well by the audience. The film is slated to hit the big screen on the 22nd of September.

