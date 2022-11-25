Vicky Kaushal on shooting for Govinda Naam Mera: ‘This film was just a joy ride till the end’

Vicky Kaushal is well-known for his brilliant portrayal of many intense and layered characters. The National award-winning actor is mostly seen in dark and serious films, which earned immense praise from audiences and critics. However, Vicky Kaushal is now set for a complete track change with his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera . The Shashank Khaitan directorial, which is touted to be a comedy thriller, features Vicky in the titular role. In a recent interview with E Times, the actor opened up about Govinda Naam Mera.

According to Vicky Kaushal, shooting for Govinda Naam Mera was a fun-filled experience for him, till the end. "For me, the entire shooting time was an absolute one. Finally, all my 'sorrows' came to an end with this film. It was the first time where I went through an entire filming process without doing any scene where I had to cry. In every film, there will be a few scenes where we know that it needs preparation. When we finish shooting such a scene, we will feel like the film is wrapped up. But, this film was just a joy ride from the beginning till the end," revealed the talented actor in the interview.

"Nowhere I was reaching the set with some kind of stress or prep, or thinking that I have to be in this particular zone. The only zone I was in, was like - just be free, just be mentally relaxed, so that you can create humour on the spot. And I just had the best people along with me to create that. So for me, it was genuinely a super fun ride," concluded Vicky Kaushal.

About Govinda Naam Mera

The highly anticipated project, which features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, is slated to get an OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar in December, this year. Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar appear as the female leads in the Shashank Khaitan directorial, which features a stellar supporting cast including Sayaji Shinde, Renuka Shahane, Amey Wagh, Dayanand Shetty, and others. Govinda Naam Mera is jointly produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

