Vicky Kaushal once snubbed a girl with a ‘massive crush’ on him; Ends up falling for another girl at the party

Vicky Kaushal failed to pick up hints from a woman who flew down from another city to meet him. He ended up falling for another girl at the same party.

The phenomenon of Vicky Kaushal began steadily with great yet supporting performances in films like Masaan, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, and Bombay Velvet. He was seen in the hero mode for the first time in Raman Raghav as a troubled cocaine-addicted cop. 2019 opened with a country-first blockbuster URI: The Surgical Strike and Vicky ended up winning a National Award. With minor lights out at the box office party called Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky awaits a glorious run post-pandemic with Sardar Udham Singh and The Immortal Ashwatthama being released as a massive two-part star vehicle for the 33-year-old.

One of Vicky’s close friends Amritpal Singh Bindra mentioned a funny anecdote on a popular chat show hosted by where Vicky once unknowingly snubbed a girl who flew down from another city to meet him at a party. Unable to catch the hints, Vicky ignored her and ended up falling for another girl at the same party. Amrit said, “ But our friend Vicky, as I said, bad with flirting and picking up signs, did the most masterful thing, where he actually ended up hooking up with another girl at this party. So it was quite a hilarious, bizarre and crazy night.”

Visibly embarrassed Vicky said that he did not hook up with the girl who had flown down from another city but he ended up falling in love with someone else on the same night. “To be very honest, I didn’t even know that the girl has flown down and this and that. I only came to know of it the next day. I was like, ‘Ab toh late ho gaya, bro.” said Vicky who has signed up for two more massive films including Takht and The Great Indian Family.

