Vicky Kaushal oozes charm in black as he gears up for Sardar Udham release

Vicky Kaushal has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy his upcoming movie Sardar Udham. The movie marks his first collaboration with Shoojit Sircar and the movie is based on the legendary revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh who had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by killing General Dyer. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and has been creating a massive buzz ever since it was announced. Interestingly, Sardar Udham is slated to release on October 16 on the OTT platform.

And while the actor is looking forward to the release of the Shoojit Sircar directorial, Vicky is seen promoting the movie extensively. In fact, his style sense during the trailer launch of Sardar Udham has been on point and made girls go weak in knees. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has shared another pic from the promotion wherein he was seen oozing charm in black. He had opted for an Indo-Western attire wherein he wore a trendy long black shirt with a printed black jacket. His swag was unmissable as he posed for the camera.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

To note, Vicky will be seen playing the titular role in Sardar Udham and he had grabbed massive attention for his performance in the trailer. In fact, he will also be sporting a turbaned look for the first time onscreen. Apart from Sardar Udham, Vicky is also working on Aditya Dhar directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama wherein he will play the titular role opposite Sara Ali Khan.