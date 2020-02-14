Vicky Kaushal opens up about his fear of ghosts and water; Deets Inside

He might have acted in the upcoming horror film "Bhoot: The Haunted Ship", but Vicky Kaushal is extremely scared of ghosts in real life.

In the build-up to the film's release, the actor revealed a near-spooky experience from the sets.

"Once, during the shoot, a ladder was almost falling over me and suddenly stopped when it was just three inches away. I had a feeling that maybe there is someone on the set who is feeling disturbed due to us. So I silently requested, we are making your biopic, please let it happen smoothly. But nothing serious has happened with me as in no spooky experiences," said Vicky.

The actor also revealed that he feels scared while watching horror films and never watches them alone. He shared: "I watch horror films very rarely. Maybe once a year I get the feeling that okay now I am grown up and I can watch a horror film. I feel really scared while watching horror films. I have watched a few in English such as Conjuring, Paranormal Activity and Annabelle. I prefer watching horror films with a set of friends, especially the ones who are even more scared than me. That gives me a little courage."

However, despite being so scared of horror films, Vicky revealed that he somehow managed to shoot for one.

"I was okay with shooting a horror film because I knew the moment there would be a cut, I would sit sip tea with the ghost. So, I could manage that," he smiled.

Vicky is eager to overcome his fear of ghosts and revealed that he feels jealous of people who don't feel scared to watch horror movies.

"I would love to overcome that fear because I get very jealous of people who say we really enjoy horror films. I wonder don't they feel scared at night? If I see something in the kitchen in a horror film, I would probably see the same thing in my kitchen in real life! And it becomes difficult to sleep alone at night," confessed Vicky.

There comes a time in our growing up years when we all love to try something adventurous, like maybe visiting a haunted house with friends. Did such a thought ever cross his mind? Vicky smiled as he replied: "I would always take part in the planning and encourage other friends to go. But I never gathered the courage to visit such a place myself." Not just ghosts, there is one more thing which the actor feels scared of, and that is water. Vicky disclosed that he has a phobia of water which has slightly reduced after shooting this film. "Till before this film, I had a phobia of water which has reduced quite a bit after shooting this. I swam underwater in a 25ft deep swimming pool and I enjoyed it. But the day I can perform a Scooba diving at night, not in a swimming pool but in a sea, only that day I feel I will successfully overcome my fear of water."

The turning point in Vicky Kaushal's career was the success of his film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" last year which even bagged him the much-coveted National Award. It has been a year after that and life has changed for better for the talented youngster. Vicky said: "It has been a beautiful year. There was a time when I was even ready to pay to get work, and now I am receiving so much love. Producers can also rely on me now and I am getting work. Also, I am getting to work with filmmakers with whom it was my dream to work, which feels great. Also, my self confidence has increased and I feel, yes I am on the right track."

Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, "Bhoot: The Haunted Ship" hits theatres on February 21. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in important roles.

Credits :IANS

