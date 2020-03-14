Vicky Kaushal opens up about his relationship status, meeting URI director for a stripper's role and more

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sara Ali Khan left our hearts skipping a beat with the first episode of Starry Nights GEN Y. Now, Vicky Kaushal was caught at his candid best on the second episode of the show, that goes on air this weekend.While we have caught glimpses of the shy and sometimes naughty Vicky in the past, the new episode of the Zee Café’s show brings out the sassy side of millennial star Vicky like never before. You will be blown away by what Vicky Kaushal reveals on the upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y.

Did you save up money just so you could watch a movie at the end of the month? Ever walked into an office and felt that you were out of place? Began a journey and wondered if you would ever succeed? Well, you were or are not alone.Vicky too had his share of self-doubt and a sense of displacement during his journey to success. But the handsome hunk sailed through and he's telling you how he fought his doubts. But hey, not everything was serious!

Just when we get attached to his emotional side, Vicky turns on the sass as he discusses his bond with peers. The millennial star reminds us to be grounded when he showers , Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao, Tiger Shroff and with love. Friendship and love over career and competition indeed take precedence for him! Vicky further gets excited as he is joined by his mentor and friend, Aditya Dhar. The National Award winning-actor and director walk down the memory lane and pack in a lot of laughter with their witty side.

Watch Vicky and Aditya come together for a fun episode of Starry Nights Gen Y on March 15, 2020, every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD.

