Vicky Kaushal opens up on birthday in COVID 19 lockdown, childhood celebrations, Ashwatthama, Takht & more

Vicky Kaushal who will be celebrating his 32nd birthday on 16th May opens up about his birthday celebrations amid lockdown, his upcoming films- Takht, Ashwatthama and more.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood stars are spending time at home with their loved ones and among them, Vicky Kaushal too is making most of his time. From helping around with the cleaning of the house to trying his hands at cooking, Vicky has been keeping himself busy amid the lockdown and even updating about the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor will be celebrating his 32nd birthday on 16th May.

Talking about spending his birthday at home amid lockdown, Vicky said to Mumbai Mirror that he never thought that everyone would be in a situation where things literally come to a standstill. Leave alone a birthday in lockdown, he never even imagined a lockdown before. Talking about his birthday during his childhood days, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor said that there were no cell phones to take selfies and record the event, nor peer pressure to post them. It was just about having a good time with friends.

Talking about being home amid the pandemic is the best thing to do, Vicky said, “Look at what people, who are away from home or don’t have a home are going through, including the frontline workers of the pandemic. By staying home, we can help flatten the curve. Talking about how his career changed after Uri, the actor says that Uri was a physically and emotionally draining film, so it feels good to see the way it resonated with the audience. The National Award was the cherry on top. He hopes to keep working hard and connect with the audience.

Talking about his next film Ashwatthama, Vicky said, "We take it on the floors next year. Aditya and Ronnie are attempting something that has not been made in Bollywood before. It’s ambitious and huge, I’m raring to start the journey." Talking about Shoojit Sircar's Uddham Singh, the actor said that he always wanted to work with Shoojit Sircar and Udham has been a memorable journey and is in post-production now. Further speaking about his upcoming multi-starrer film Takht, the Masaan actor said, “It was a dream to be a part of this period drama. I’ve admitted the work of all the artists who are a part of this film."

While most of Vicky's film sees him in real-life heroes, talking about handling the challenges, Vicky said that he switches from one character to another organically, through workshops, reading sessions and interactions with the team. Half of the work is done by them; he just has to concentrate on a character at a time, then move to the next.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

