Vicky Kaushal OPENS up about that one person who stood by him when he was out of work
Vicky Kaushal talks about his struggling phase when people were not casting him in projects and how his mother was the only one who believed in him and supported him throughout his journey.
Recently Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal marked his presence in the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Throughout the episode, Vicky spoke fluent Marathi and amazed everyone. Talking about his struggling phase on the show, he also revealed his favourite Maharashtrian food and much more.
Vicky, who is now a very popular figure in the industry said that there was a time when people were not ready to cast him in their projects, but his mother always supported him. He said, "There was a time when people were not giving me work. I don't know why. I used to go home after my failed auditions and tell my mother, ‘I can see my dream going away, I don't know what and why is happening to me."
He further added that his mother used to motivate him by saying, ‘Tu ye mat sochna ki kyu aur kaise ye sab ho raha hai tu bass hoga sab theek ye yakeen rakhna." Her words used to melt him and Vicky then decided to be positive.
When asked about his favourite Maharashtrian snack, Vicky said that he loves eating spicy food and has immense love for Bhakarwadi and Thecha. Moreover, host Nilesh finally questioned Vicky the reason behind his fluent Marathi. "I am born and brought up in Maharashtra and that is why I feel more connected and rooted here. Also, my childhood friends and school friends all are Maharashtrians. So, my Marathi is very fluent and I am really proud of it", said Vicky.
On the work front, Vicky was recently seen in Govindaa Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie was released on Disney Plus Hotstar.