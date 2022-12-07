Vicky Kaushal OPENS up about that one person who stood by him when he was out of work

Recently Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal marked his presence in the show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Throughout the episode, Vicky spoke fluent Marathi and amazed everyone. Talking about his struggling phase on the show, he also revealed his favourite Maharashtrian food and much more.

Vicky, who is now a very popular figure in the industry said that there was a time when people were not ready to cast him in their projects, but his mother always supported him. He said, "There was a time when people were not giving me work. I don't know why. I used to go home after my failed auditions and tell my mother, ‘I can see my dream going away, I don't know what and why is happening to me."