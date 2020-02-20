Vicky Kaushal or Ayushmann Khurrana: Who will stand out more at the box office clash this Friday? COMMENT

While Vicky will be stepping into a whole new territory with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Ayushmann is keeping up his date with quirky comedies which deliver a social message.

Come Friday and two of the biggest stars in recent times -- Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana are all set to clash at the box office. While Vicky will be stepping into a whole new territory with Bhoot: The Haunted Ship, Ayushmann is keeping up his date with quirky comedies which deliver a social message with Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The duo had a great run at the box office in 2019 as their films did not only great business but also brought to the screen some never-before-heard subjects.

It was Vicky's Uri: The Surgical Strike that made fans go gaga and Ayushmann's Bala, Article 15 and Dream Girl catapulted him into one of the top stars. They also won National Award for their performances and they are all set to come together with two different films on Friday.

With Bhoot, Vicky will be venturing into a whole new zone as this is the first time that the actor will be starring in a horror film. As for Ayushmann, he will be reuniting with his Badhaai Ho co-stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. The film which revolves around the topic of homophobia and same-sex love definitely makes for an interesting watch.

Vicky and Ayushmann, both are extremely talented actors in their own right. So, who do you think will win the box office clash this Friday. Shoot your answers in the comments below.

