Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif, who does Sunny Kaushal’s rumored GF Sharvari Wagh share a good bond with? Find out

Sharvari Wagh is currently basking in the success of her recently released movie Munjya. The actress has become the new national crush and we do not blame the audience. Talking about her personal life, she has been rumored to be dating Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

Considering her relationship with the Shiddat star, Sharvari also shares a warm bond with his elder brother and his sister-in-law Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview, she spoke about the lovebirds and called them a ‘power couple’.

Sharvari Wagh praised Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Talking to Filmygyan, there was a segment where she was asked a couple of fan questions. One of the questions was about who she shares a good bond with, Vicky Kaushal or Katrina Kaif. Sharvari Wagh replied that according to her she has a good bond with both.

She was further asked that when she hears the word power couple, who comes to her mind? The actress instantly replied, Vicky and Katrina. Lastly, she was requested to give a hashtag for the Sardar Udham actor, and she came up with #supertalented. As for the Merry Christmas star, Sharvari described her as an amazing dancer and exceptionally talented.

Sharvari Wagh’s work front

Sharvari Wagh has been winning accolades for her performance in the recently released horror film Munjya. This film also stars Abhay Varma, Mona Singh, and others. This film saw the first ever CGI-animated character on the silver screen. This movie has led her to become the national crush.

Apart from this, she has action film Vedaa alongside John Abraham. The teaser of the film is out, and it has grabbed a lot of eyeballs already. She also has YRF’s spy thriller alongside Alia Bhatt.

Talking about her personal life, she is said to be in a relationship with Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal. The rumored lovebirds have been spotted hanging out on several occasions.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Laif’s work front

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Chaava. He also has Bad Newz with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Katrina Kaif does not have any announced projects as of now.

