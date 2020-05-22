Vicky Kaushal pays apt tribute to the iconic Charlie Chaplin in a unique way; Calls the legend 'GOAT'

Vicky Kaushal looks unrecognisable in the tribute art as the legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin and calls him the 'Greatest of all time'.

As the Coronavirus Pandemic has adversely hit the world including India, everyone has remained confined in their homes and resorted to social distancing. Social media is being used as a medium to spread messages thereby making people aware of the dangers of this deadly virus and the precautionary measures that can be followed to avoid it. Due to the lockdown, everyone has been spending their time at home and making the best use of this quarantine period. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, the actor is spending his quarantine period with his brother Sunny Kaushal at home. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals.

Recently, Vicky shared a picture of his where the actor looks like the legendary comedian Charlie Chaplin. Donning a similar hat, mustache, checkered coat and giving an expression the same as Chaplin, The Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor looks unrecognisable as he strikes a resemblance to the iconic persona while paying an apt tribute to the legend. Sharing the picture and calling Charlie Chaplin as the Greatest of all time, Vicky wrote, "G.O.A.T- Chaplin! .Love this tribute art by @swapnilmpawar." As soon as Vicky posted the picture, fans have been showering hearts on the post. Even actress Malavika Mohanan commented with a King emoji.

(Also Read: Amphan: Vicky Kaushal prays for Kolkata’s safety and well being as cyclone devastates the city)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors next month. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2015

Share your comment ×