Vicky Kaushal pays a humble tribute to Sardar Udham Singh on his 81st death anniversary

Sometime back, it was announced that Vicky Kaushal would star in Sardar Udham Singh biopic. The biopic of this revolutionary freedom fighter will be helmed by Shoojit Sircar, under the production Rising Sun Films and Kino Works. Well, July 31 marks the 81st death anniversary of this legend and Vicky, who will play the role of this heroic figure, has taken to his Instagram story ahead of the release of the film to pay a heartfelt tribute.

Amongst the many films that Vicky Kaushal has in his kitty, Sardar Udham Singh biopic is the much-talked-about. The actor had taken to his social media accounts previously to share several pictures of him from the sets of this film. But, today is a very special occasion, and the Raazi actor paid his tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter. Taking to his Instagram story, the actor shared a picture of Udham Singh and wrote, "My humble tribute to the great Indian revolutionary #SardarUdhamSingh on his 81st death anniversary today. (26thDec1899 - 31stJuly1940)".

Take a look:

It was in 2019 that Vicky Kaushal had revealed his look from the Sardar Udham Singh biopic. The Raazi actor had shared his photo from London and captioned it as, "Running my fingers through the bullet holes at Jallianwala Baug, little did I realise that I would one day get a chance to re-live and depict the anger and anguish of the lesser-known martyr, revolutionary... SARDAR UDHAM SINGH."

The film was initially supposed to land on October 2, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was then postponed to January 15, 2021. The film was postponed again, and the details about its release date are still not announced.

