Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Sardar Udham Singh on his 120th birth anniversary; View POST

Vicky Kaushal has recently paid tribute to the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh on the latter's 120th birth anniversary. Check out his latest Instagram post.

The talented actor Vicky Kaushal is currently on cloud nine as he has a whole lot of interesting movies coming up next year. The handsome hunk stunned everyone with his amazing performance in the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike earlier this year. Moreover, most of us have definitely remembered his epic dialogue ‘How’s the josh’ from the movie in a quintessential manner. Vicky also tried his hands on a music video titled ‘Pachtaoge’ in which he was seen opposite Nora Fatehi.

Vicky Kaushal is frequently active on social media and often updates his fans with whatever is happening in his life. Recently, the Uri actor took to his Instagram handle and remembered the revolutionary freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh on the latter’s 120th birth anniversary. Vicky has also shared a picture of Udham Singh along with the post while mentioning about how he tried to fit into the character for the movie.

Check out Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram post below:

Vicky writes, “Today marks the 120th birth anniversary of Sardar Udham Singh. Portraying a character is one thing. But understanding the way they viewed the world, reliving their emotions is another. I don’t know how much closer I will get to what went inside your head and heart. But I do know that with every scene that I play you, something inside me alters forever.” For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal will be portraying the titular role in the movie Sardar Udham Singh which has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. It is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020.

