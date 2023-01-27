Vicky Kaushal pens a heartfelt note to Shah Rukh Khan as he reviews Pathaan: ‘You make us all dream’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar has made a massive comeback to film after a 4-years-long hiatus, with the spy thriller Pathaan. The project, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand, has been receiving immense love from both the audiences and film industry members. Bollywood's popular stars, who recently watched Pathaan in theatres are now heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan's recent blockbuster with special social media posts. Vicky Kaushal is the latest name to join the bandwagon of B'town stars who are heaping praise on Pathaan.

The talented actor, who got all emotional after watching Shah Rukh Khan's stellar performance in Pathaan, took to his official Instagram handle and shared his review of the film with a heartfelt note. Vicky Kaushal shared a click from the theatres with the superstar on the silver screen on his Instagram story and wrote: "You make us all dream to be a part of the movies all over again. Thank you @iamsrk (red heart emoji)" Well, it is clear that the National award-winner, who is a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan, is clearly thrilled to witness the comeback of his idol.