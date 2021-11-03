Vicky Kaushal pens a note for his parents’ 35th anniversary with an adorable pic: Blessed with the best

Family comes first for Vicky Kaushal and the actor has proved it time and again. The actor is quite active on social media and he is often seen sharing beautiful family moments. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has taken to social media and shared a beautiful picture with his parents as he showered love on their 35th wedding anniversary. Interestingly, it is a double celebration for the Kaushals as it also happens to be Vicky’s mother’s 60th birthday today.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a picture wherein he was seen hugging his parents as they posed for the camera. In the pic, Vicky looked stunning in a brown coloured shirt with white stripes which he had paired with denims. He was all smiles as he held on to his parents and made an adorable family moment. In the caption, Vicky mentioned how it is a double celebration for his family as his parents’ anniversary coincide with his mother’s birthday. He also mentioned that he is blessed with the best parents in the world. Vicky wrote, “She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household!!! #blessedwiththebest” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is making the headlines for his personal life as there are reports that he will be tying the knot with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif next month. It is reported that Vicky and Katrina will be taking the plunge in the first week of December. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.