Vicky Kaushal pens a note for his parents’ 35th anniversary with an adorable pic: Blessed with the best

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 10:41 PM IST  |  34.9K
   
Vicky Kaushal pens a note for his parents’ 35th anniversary with an adorable pic: Blessed with the best
Vicky Kaushal pens a note for his parents’ 35th anniversary with an adorable pic: Blessed with the best
Advertisement

Family comes first for Vicky Kaushal and the actor has proved it time and again. The actor is quite active on social media and he is often seen sharing beautiful family moments. Keeping up with this trajectory, Vicky has taken to social media and shared a beautiful picture with his parents as he showered love on their 35th wedding anniversary. Interestingly, it is a double celebration for the Kaushals as it also happens to be Vicky’s mother’s 60th birthday today.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor shared a picture wherein he was seen hugging his parents as they posed for the camera. In the pic, Vicky looked stunning in a brown coloured shirt with white stripes which he had paired with denims. He was all smiles as he held on to his parents and made an adorable family moment. In the caption, Vicky mentioned how it is a double celebration for his family as his parents’ anniversary coincide with his mother’s birthday. He also mentioned that he is blessed with the best parents in the world. Vicky wrote, “She turned 60. They turned 35. Quite a special day for the Kaushal household!!! #blessedwiththebest” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post:

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is making the headlines for his personal life as there are reports that he will be tying the knot with rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif next month. It is reported that Vicky and Katrina will be taking the plunge in the first week of December. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Advertisement

Credits: Vicky Kaushal's Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable And Comfortable Breathable Silicone Material Exclusive Wrist Rest Pad For All Users Office And Home, Laptop/mac, Black

Prime Deals Strong Grip Designed Easy Typing And Pain Relief Non-slip Durable An...

₹699.00
₹999.00 (30%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹199.00
₹899.00 (78%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹849.00
₹1,499.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color Display, Magnetic Charging, 2 Weeks Battery Life, Personal Activity Intelligence (pai), Women’s Health Tracking

Mi Smart Band 5 – India’s No. 1 Fitness Band, 1.1-inch Amoled Color ...

₹1,999.00
₹2,999.00 (33%)
 Buy Now
Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upto 2gb |fhd+ 90hz Adaptive Sync Display)

Redmi 10 Prime (bifrost Blue 4gb Ram 64gb Rom |helio G88 With Extendable Ram Upt...

(%)
 Buy Now
Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & Spo2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor & 5 Atm Water Resistance(sandy Cream)

Boat Xtend Smartwatch With Alexa Built-in, 1.69” Hd Display, Multiple Watc...

₹2,499.00
₹7,990.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All