Vicky Kaushal is a 'perfect brother' reveals Katrina Kaif's proud sibling Sebastien in a heartfelt note

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding, wishes have been pouring in for the couple. Now, as the wedding ceremonies are over, Katrina's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel has also welcomed Vicky into the family. Not just this, he has revealed that Vicky is a perfect brother to him and that he is 'proud' of his sister for finding him one. Sharing the photo of newlywed Vicky and Katrina, he poured his heart out in a wish.

Taking to his Instagram story, Sebastien welcomed Vicky and wrote, "The most amazing and magical wedding! So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in the world, you both deserve it."

Take a look: