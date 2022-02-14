Vicky Kaushal plants a kiss on Katrina Kaif’s forehead in these dreamy Valentine's Day pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the cutest couples on the block currently and even today they take the internet by quite a storm with their pictures. It is always a delight for fans to see their lovey-dovey pics on Instagram. Today on Valentine’s Day, Katrina shared a couple of pictures of her and Vicky’s romantic moment and we just cannot take our eyes off it. Their picture is so full of love that we bet you it will melt your hearts.