Vicky Kaushal plays cricket on sets in Indore & his batting skills will leave you amazed; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is having a fun time shooting in Indore and his social media posts are posts are proof of it. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is currently shooting for Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled movie with Sara Ali Khan. And while he is enjoying shooting for the movie, Vicky is also making sure to have a gala time during the break and he often gives his massive fan following a glimpse of his fun moments. Keeping up with trajectory, Vicky has shared a video of having fun on the sets in Indore.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky has shared a video of himself playing cricket on the sets. In the video, the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor was seen dressed in a grey coloured sweatshirt with black jeans and a pair of white sneakers. He was seen flaunting his skills with the bat and left everyone in awe. Vicky had captioned the image as, “Nothing better than sneaking out time for some cricket on set!” Earlier, the actor had also given us a glimpse of post shift fun as he was seen pampering himself with his favourite food.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal playing cricket video here:

To note, the Laxman Utekar directorial marks Vicky’s first collaboration with the Love Aaj Kal actress. It is reported that the yet to be titled be project will be a sequel to Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi. However, an official confirmation in this regard is yet to be made.

