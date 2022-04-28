Vicky Kaushal poses with Anupam Kher & Boman Irani in Delhi; Fan says 'Too much talent in one frame'

Senior actors Anupam Kher and Boman Irani came together for a picture with Vicky Kaushal as they all met in New Delhi. Needless to say, the picture left the internet in a tizzy. In the photograph, the trio can be seen posing for the camera in a luxurious hotel. Sharing the glimpse on his social media handle, Boman Irani called Vicky a "gentle soul". The ‘Runway 34’ actor wrote, "He is what we call “a good lad”; लम्बी रेस का घोड़ा ; A gentle soul ..and a lot more dear @vickykaushal09. Was great meeting you in Delhi." Vicky rushed to the comment section and said, “Love you Sir. Can’t wait to see you again”.

He even reshared the picture on his Instagram stories for his fans and wrote, "Boman Irani Sir!!! How lovely it was to meet you and Anupam Kher Sir. So much to learn... as an artist and as a human being. Thank You so much for all the laughs. See you soon." Meanwhile, Anupam simply reposted the picture with the caption "Actors."

Netizens bombarded the memorable post with compliments. A user commented, "Too much talent in one frame" while another said, "Nice trio, it would be good to see the three of you together on screen."

Take a look:

Talking about the work front, Boman Irani will be seen in Runway 34 and Uunchai. Uunchai also features Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher in key roles.

Whereas, Vicky Kaushal be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. He also has the comedy film Govinda Naam Mera alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

