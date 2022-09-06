Vicky Kaushal poses in ‘Sam Bahadur’ hoodie amidst the hills as he starts shooting for the film; PIC

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Fans love to see him on the silver screen. The actor has a couple of exciting films in his kitty and one of the much-awaited is Sam Bahadur. Vicky will be seen playing the character of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw alongside Sanya Malhotra who will play Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Today the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself as he begins shooting for the film.

In the picture, Vicky Kaushal can be seen wearing a green coloured hoodie with ‘Sam Bahadur’ written on it. The actor posed with his back facing the camera. He paired the hoodie with blue pants. The actor also wore a blue cap and glares as he looked sideways. Behind him can be seen beautiful scenery. Sharing this picture he captioned it with several emojis which suggest that he starts shooting for the film.

Check out the picture:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has an interesting line-up of films. The actor will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, he also has Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, Vicky will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur, alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, which is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky also has Anand Tiwari's yet-to-be-titled movie with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia says she'd love to be Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's bouncer for a day