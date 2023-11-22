Vicky Kaushal poses with ‘Bahadur’ Meghna Gulzar; Sam Bahadur co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh turns photographer

In his career spanning several years, Vicky Kaushal has worked with multiple filmmakers including the ace Meghna Gulzar. A while ago, Vicky posted a picture with her in which both the celebs shared their million-dollar smiles. He also penned a sweet caption for the photo that was clicked by his Sam Bahadur co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky Kaushal drops picture with Sam Bahadur director Meghna Gulzar

Vicky Kaushal has been associated with the Indian film industry for quite some time. He has been playing some minor yet important roles. However, his talent was recognized and appreciated after he made an impact in the minds and hearts of cinephiles with his acting in Masaan. Recently, he took to social media and posted a picture with director Meghna Gulzar.

In the photo clicked by actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vicky and Meghna hugged each other as they smiled for the camera. Sharing the image, the Zubaan actor called the writer and filmmaker ‘Bahadur’. He penned, “The most बहादुर of us all. MG!” with a red heart emoji. He also tagged Fatima who captured their adorable moment.

Take a look at the picture:

As Vicky posted the picture with that caption, Meghna commented on it and called team Sam Bahadur her ‘Kavach’. She wrote, “Team Samबहादुर mera कवच!”. Sanya Malhotra and Fatima also showered love on it.

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh will be soon seen together in the biographical war drama film Sam Bahadur which is co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 1 this year.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Several small roles in movies like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet led the actor to headline the film Masaan. Since then, he has tasted success and failure in equal measures. After The Great Indian Family, Sam Bahadur is lined up followed by Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki both of which will be released in December. Simultaneously, the actor is also shooting for Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif says face-off with hubby Vicky Kaushal in action film will be 'fun' to watch