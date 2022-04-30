Vicky Kaushal posts cute snap as he wraps up the schedule of his next with 'Mazze'; Ammy Virk drops a comment

Actor Vicky Kaushal is one of the stars who has managed to garner a huge fan following with his stellar acts in films. The URI star often keeps his fans engaged via his posts on social media and most of the time, they tend to go viral. Now, as he wrapped up the schedule of his untitled next, Vicky didn't fail to update his fans with a post. His co-star Ammy Virk also left a sweet comment. His latest photo features him heading home after wrapping up a schedule of his untitled film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a cute photo in which, though he looked tired, he is seen cheerfully smiling. The URI actor is seen smiling while showing a 'victory' sign and posing for the photo. Sharing the photo on his handle, Vicky expressed that he had a lot of fun working with the 'loveliest people.' He wrote, "Wrapped a schedule working with some of the loveliest people… Thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction. Mazze!!!." His co-star Ammy Virk dropped a comment on Vicky's post. Ammy wrote, "Ok Ji" with a heart emoticon.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal's post:

Previously, Vicky shot for a film, co-starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri, in Mussoorie and had even shared a video of how fans greeted him there. The actor also recently had a posted a reel in which he was seen taking a dip in the holy Ganges. His recent video of working out at the gym while vibing to co-star Ammy Virk's new song went viral on social media and the singer-actor also reposted it on his social media handle.

Besides this, Vicky recently hit the headlines when he dropped a cute comment on his wife Katrina Kaif's childhood photo. He will be seen next in Sam Bahadur with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He also has Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Also Read|Vicky Kaushal is all hearts for Katrina Kaif’s recent throwback pic; Karisma Kapoor & Shweta Bachchan react