Vicky Kaushal prays for happiness and peace for everyone as he shares a throwback picture

Vicky Kaushal goes down the memory lane as he remembers the time when he had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Vicky Kaushal, who was preparing to shoot for Takht, amid the lockdown has been spending time at home with his family. Often, Vicky shares updates on social media of what he is doing at home with his brother, Sunny Kaushal. From flipping eggs to turning a hairstylist, the Kaushal brothers are giving major sibling goals. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has been updating fans about the titbit of his quarantine life. From cooking to posting throwback pictures, he has his social media game on point.

Recently, Vicky shared a throwback picture from the time when he had visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. In the photo shared, we can see the Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship actor donning a white kurta and an orange bandana as he bows his head down while joining his hands to pray. The actor is standing facing towards the Golden Temple as he prays to God. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, "Jo hai... jo chale gaye, saaryaan nu sukh shaanti bakshyo. (who are there, who have gone away, give happiness and peace to everyone)"

Recently, the Bollywood film industry woke up on Sunday to get a shocking piece of news about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had committed suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, as per police reports. Vicky had shared a heartfelt post for the late actor and wrote, “Never got to know him well but this still feels like a blow to the gut. Can’t imagine the pain he was going through and the pain that his family and friends must be going through right now. May God give them strength. Rest in peace Sushant.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. The film was supposed to go on floors soon. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

