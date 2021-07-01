Vicky Kaushal prepares to be The Immortal Ashwathama; Gives glimpse of Aditya Dhar’s ‘really serious’ casting

Vicky Kaushal’s post about his preparations for The Immortal Ashwathama is making headlines for all the right reasons.

Vicky Kaushal is one of the actors who doesn’t mind walking an extra mile for his characters. Be it experimenting with his looks, diction or a physical transformation. And while the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor has proved his mettle time and again on the silver screen, he is once again making the headlines and this time for his upcoming movie The Immortal Ashwathama. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie features Vicky in the lead and the actor is working hard for the project.

And now, the Raazi star has shared another update about The Immortal Ashwathama giving a glimpse of his preparation for the movie. The post featured Vicky covered in a white layer of mask as he was posting with director Aditya Dhar. He captioned the image as, “When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film. Prepping to be The Immortal! @adityadharfilms #TheImmortalAshwatthama”. To note, The Immortal Ashwathama marks Vicky’s second collaboration with Aditya after the 2019 release Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s post for his preparations for The Immortal Ashwathama:

Apart from Vicky, The Immortal Ashwathama will also feature Sara Ali Khan in the lead and will mark the Pataudi princess’ first collaboration with the actor. A source had exclusively told Pinkvilla, “The film goes on the floors in the month of September with a five-month marathon schedule. The idea is to wrap up the film by January 2022 and being a post-production heavy film, invest time on the edit and post production of the film. A tentative shoot schedule has been prepared”.

