Vicky Kaushal prioritises people's health over work amidst Coronavirus crisis and expresses his concern

Vicky Kaushal says health is more important than work at the moment and lays stress upon safety of the citizens during the Coronavirus outbreak.

Vicky Kaushal is missing shooting at the sets but the actor is ready to do whatever it takes for things to move towards normalcy. The URI actor has been following the social-distancing norms and abiding by the lockdown ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the same on March 25. In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal expressed his concern about the health and safety of the citizens during the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor prioritizes health over work and believes that safety comes first. "Kaam toh hota rahega, logon ki safety Pehle important hai," he stated.

He feels that the restrictions are valid and necessary for the well-being of the citizens and urges people to follow the rules. The Manmarziyan actor said that he would love to return to his sets but he doesn't mind staying home for the safety of his loved ones. "Of course, as an actor, I want to be on sets but at the same time, I feel we also have to think about the larger issue at hand," the actor told the news portal. Vicky was all set to begin shooting for 's multistarrer magnum opus Takht along with , , Anil Kapoor, and others. However, the shoot was put on hold due to the lockdown.

Vicky Kaushal had completed filming for Sardar Udham Singh before the production houses put their shutters down. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar and happens to be very close to the actor's heart. Talking about the same, he said, "That way, I am very happy that there’s no film of mine which is stuck in-between."

Vicky recently celebrated his birthday on May 16. The actor did not throw a party for his friends not did he go out but stayed at home and his family baked a cake for him.

