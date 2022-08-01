Vicky Kaushal is a proud hubby as the 'woman of his life' Katrina Kaif's beauty brand wins big; PIC

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly among the most adorable and talked-about couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The lovebirds have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. Recently, Katrina's beauty brand, Kay Beauty won the award for the brand of the year at VOGUE India.

The actress took to her official Instagram account to share a picture posted by Vogue which read, “It came, it conquered, and it’s definitely here to stay – meet the homegrown makeup brand that won hearts across the country and the VOGUE India beauty ‘brand of the year’ award for #VBF2022. Ever since its 2019 launch, Katrina Kaif’s (@katrinakaif) Kay Beauty (@kaybykatrina) instantly grew to become one of India’s most loved makeup brands. The philosophy was simple –– making makeup more accessible to the girl and boy next door.”

Soon after, Vicky Kaushal celebrated his wifey's win and commented: "Brand of the year by the Woman of my life! Congratulations beautiful." Apart from Vicky, Alia Bhatt wrote: "Congratulations katyyy." Karan Johar: "More power to you Kat! This is amazing," Other celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Ishaan Khatter, Neha Dhupia, Zoya Akhtar, Farah Khan, and others also sent love to the actress on her big win.

Check out Katrina Kaif's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting line-up of films. The Raazi actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera, Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan. Next, he will feature in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur and Anand Tiwari untitled next with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Katrina, on the other hand, will star next in Merry Christmas, Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot and Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal death threat row: Struggling actor Manvinder Singh sent to 2-day Police custody