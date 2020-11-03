Vicky Kaushal proves to be a perfect 'maa da ladla' as he shares an adorable PHOTO on his mother’s birthday

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share an endearing photo with his mother on her birthday. The Uri star penned a sweet wish for her as he shared a glimpse of how they celebrated her birthday.

Actor Vicky Kaushal has been spending time at home amid the past few months due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Post the unlock, however, the URI actor gets spotted in the city when he heads out for work. Vicky also keeps his fans updated about his shenanigans at home via social media and speaking of this, on Tuesday dropped the cutest glimpse of his mother, Veena Kaushal's birthday celebration at home. Not just this, Vicky even penned a heartfelt wish for his mom.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vicky shared a cute photo with his mom where he could be seen embracing her warmly as they posed for a photo. Vicky is seen clad in a black tee with white lower and a cap while his mother is seen looking pretty in pink and white outfit. The mother-son duo flashed their million-dollar smile as they embraced each other and posed. We could spot the cake in the photo and surely it seems that the Sanju star made sure his mom's birthday is celebrated.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Happy Birthday Maa!" As soon as Vicky shared the photo, wishes started pouring in from one and all for his mom. Guneet Monga, Dia Mirza and other celebs also wished his mother.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post for his mom:

Meanwhile, the actor has been spending time at home amid the ongoing pandemic. However, now, as the work has resumed, he is often spotted in the city. Vicky will now be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film that is a biopic based on Shaheed Udham Singh. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Apart from this, he also has Ashawatthama with Aditya Dhar.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

