Vicky Kaushal proves his training for The Immortal Ashwatthama is all about ‘blood, sweat and dirt’; PIC

Vicky Kaushal, who is currently preparing for The Immortal Ashwatthama, is often seen giving a glimpse of his training for the movie.

Vicky Kaushal, who had made his big Bollywood debut as a lead actor with the 2015 release Masaan, has come a long way in his career of over 5 years. Over the years, Vicky has proved his mettle time and again and has also won hearts with his versatility. The actor has not just made sure to experiment with the roles but is also seen trying his hands on different looks as per the demand of the script. This isn’t all. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor is also known to walk an extra mile for his movies.

And this is exactly what he is doing for his upcoming movie The Immortal Ashwatthama which happens to be an action-based superhero movie. Vicky has been working hard for the movie and is often seen sweating in the gym to get in perfect shape for his role in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Recently, the Raazi actor, who often shares his workout videos on social media, shared a yet another post from his workout routine and proved a glimpse of how his training has been about blood, dirt and sweat. In the pic, Vicky was seen holding a stick and had his hands bruised. He had captioned the image as, “Monday morning starts with blood, sweat and dirt.”

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pic:

Apart from The Immortal Ashwatthama which is expected to hit the floors in August this year, Vicky has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham Singh. Besides, he has also been roped in to play a key role in ’s multi-starrer period drama Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead.

