Vicky Kaushal puts 'emotion into action' says proud father and action director Sham Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal has spent several years in the film industry and gone on to become one of the topmost action directors in the country today. In a chat with ETimes, Sham Kaushal got candid about how action has drastically changed in today's day and age, the younger crop of actors and what he feels about son Vicky Kaushal's tryst with action .

Talking about the action space has massively evolved over the years, Sham Kaushal said, "Today, there are no definite villains in films. Accordingly, action has also changed. Earlier people wanted to watch dishoom-dishoom. Now, the taste of multiplex as well as single screen audience has changed a lot. People are now aware about filmmaking. You have to design action accordingly. Today, the action needs to look believable. You can’t cheat the audience anymore. Earlier we could shoot with a body double and punch-in the hero’s close-ups in between. Now, people come to know if you’re trying to fool them."

With conscious film decisions, he added that today's actors have more time to dedicate. "Earlier the actors didn’t have time at all. They’d come for 2-3 hours, do their close-ups and leave. Nowadays most actors are physically agile. They invest a lot of time in fitness. They’re ready for rehearsals so that they’re comfortable on the day of the shoot. Such practices help improve our work as well. There’s a paradigm shift in the approach towards action and overall effort put in to filmmaking," Sham Kaushal said.

When asked about what he thinks of his son Vicky Kaushal’s ability to pull off action, the proud father revealed it was his ability to put 'emotion into action'.

"I like the emotion he puts into his action. Simply put, what is action? Action is an expansion of anger. When we are not able to solve a conflict through conversation we raise our hands. If I don’t have that emotion, that anger within, the raising of the hand will look mechanical," Sham Kaushal said adding that "our emotions direct our body in action".

Vicky Kaushal's first film was an out and out action drama and the actor won several awards for his spectacular performance.

