Vicky Kaushal raids his fridge at 3 AM and the treasure he finds will leave you salivating; Check it out

Vicky Kaushal is one of the nation’s heartthrobs. Recently, the handsome Uri actor raided his fridge at night and what he found is nothing less than a treasure. Check it out.

Known to be one of the most talented actors among the current generation, Vicky Kaushal has set the bar high with his bang-on performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi and more. In his recent horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky impressed everyone with his acting and now fans are gearing up to see him as the freedom fighter in Shaheed Udham Singh. Amidst this, the handsome actor is spending time at home and last night, while doing so, Vicky raided his fridge.

Taking to Instagram to share the treasure he found, Vicky dropped a photo of yummy ‘Gajar Ka Halwa’ that he found in his fridge in the wee hours of the night. In the photo, we can see Vicky taking out a bowl of his favourite dessert from the fridge. We’re sure the star must have had his fill and we can’t stop drooling over it. Though diet-conscious most of the time, Vicky opted to gorge on his favourite dessert to beat the midnight hunger pangs.

Vicky captioned it as, “3 Am fridge raid successful. Gaajar Ka Halwa!’ Meanwhile, a few days back, Vicky shared a photo on Instagram in which he could be seen gorging on homemade Aloo Parathas with butter. Seeing the photos, fans were elated to find their favourite actor to be a complete foodie.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's photo:

Meanwhile, After Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, Vicky will be seen in the patriotic film based on the life of Freedom fighter Udham Singh. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film has been shot at several locations and the first look of Vicky as the freedom fighter left everyone in awe. It is slated to release on October 2, 2020. Apart from this, in March 2020, Vicky will kick off shooting for ’s magnum Opus, Takht. The film stars , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor apart from Vicky. It is slated to be released on December 24, 2021.

