Vicky Kaushal raises temperature as he takes a dip in water; Fans wonder if he is ‘looking for Katrina’

Vicky Kaushal is very active on social media, and he never fails to impress his fans with a picture of him. The actor often takes to his Instagram handle and either posts a picture of his workout or his casual outing. Fans love it all and would not mind seeing more of him every day. Today, the actor yet again posted a picture of him soaked in the pool, which is raising temperature, and we bet you would not be able to blink even for a second while staring into it. What caught our attention was not the picture but the comments from the fans that had a Katrina Kaif connection.

Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of him half soaked in the pool. This monochrome picture with his bare chest being displayed and that swag is enough to make all his female fans skip a heartbeat. He looked dapper in his black glares and looked away from the camera. As he posted the picture, fans could not stop themselves from commenting on it. From posting heart emojis to fire emojis, they showered love on the picture. But there were few fans who included Katrina Kaif too in their comments. One fan wrote, “looking out for Katrina”, the second wrote, “bhai Katrina bhabhi ke sath ek pic daal do please.”

Take a look:

Neither Vicky Kaushal nor has revealed anything about their relationship, but the rumour mills never stop buzzing. What do you think about this rumoured couple? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

