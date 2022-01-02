Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, all info on the releases & upcoming films of these actors

2021 is finally over and we have stepped in 2022. Well, this new year has brought a lot of new hope, new plans and much more. Now, if you are a Bollywood buff, this year is definitely going to be an exciting one and it has a lot in store for everyone. It is the year when you will be witnessing the films that you had been waiting for since a very long time and also the year when you would be seeing many of your favourite stars on the silver screen. But we know that keeping a track of what is going to release this year and of which actor will be difficult. Hence, we have listed down all the top Bollywood stars from Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and made a list of their releases this year and their upcoming project. So keep scrolling further and mark your calendars.

Salman Khan

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood has a lot of exciting projects lined up. One of them is the much-awaited sequel of his Tiger franchise, Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif. Take a look below to check out his other projects.

Akshay Kumar

This man has a jam-packed calendar in 2022 as well. He is undoubtedly an actor with one of the maximum numbers of releases. Take a look.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK has been away from the silver screen since his 2018 film Zero was released. Well, this year hopefully we will get to see the King back on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor

2022 is going to be a good year for Ranbir Kapoor as he has 2 big releases this year.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh will once again entertain all his fans with a couple of films. One of the most exciting projects that he is working on is opposite Alia Bhatt. This film is titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is directed by Karan Johar.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan too has two major releases in 2022 and several interesting projects in the pipeline

Sidharth Malhotra

2021 was a great year for the Student Of The Year actor and with the releases lined up for him, it appears that 2022 is going to be even better for him.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik has proved his versatility in 2021 with Dhamaka. Now in 2022, we will get to see him in 2 major films and hopefully, he will prove his versatility this year as well.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal was one such actor who was the talk of the town both for his personal and professional life. He tied the knot with Katrina Kaif and also gave a big hit like Sardar Udham. Now all eyes are on him this year too.

Tiger Shroff

An actor who always manages to give a hit film has an amazing list of films in 2022 as well.

ALSO READ: From Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: Releases & upcoming projects of actresses