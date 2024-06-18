Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna’s Chhaava to clash with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 after latter gets new release date

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are super excited to watch the actors share the screen in their upcoming historical-drama film Chhaava. The team is looking for a theatrical release towards the end of the year.

Recently, the team of Allu Arjun and Rashmika starrer Pushpa: The Rule announced the new date of the film’s release. With Sukumar's entertainer being postponed, both the films will be clashing at the box office.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava to clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 at the box office

It was reported earlier that Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s first collaboration, Chhaava, will be released on December 6, 2024. On June 17, the team of Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa 2: The Rule also unveiled the new release date of the sequel.

Arjun took to social media and dropped a post that stated that the movie will make its theatrical release on December 6, 2024. Now that Pushpa 2 will clash with Chhaava, there is a high chance that director Laxman Utekar and his team will look at a new date for its drop in cinemas.

There is a high chance of Chhaava being postponed since both films star Rashmika in crucial roles. Having said that, only time will tell whether both big-budgeted films will lock horns or avert the clash.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Pushpa 2’s new release date

Prior to the official announcement of the new date for Pushpa 2, a source close to the development exclusively informed Pinkvilla about it. The informant told us, “Pushpa 2 team is considering several date options, which include Dussehra 2024, December 2024, and Pongal 2025. However, the way things are moving, it seems that Pushpa 2 will arrive in the month of December.”

For the unknown, the team had time and again confirmed that Pushpa 2 will hit the big screen on August 15, 2024. But apparently, the release has been pushed due to a delay in the shooting schedule.

“The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend,” the source revealed.

While Chhaava also stars Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, Neil Bhoopalam, Divya Dutta, and others, Pushpa 2 also features Fahadh Faasil.

