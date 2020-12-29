Vicky Kaushal is a ray of sunshine as he shares a cool selfie on his 'last working day of 2020'; Take a look

Vicky Kaushal took to social media to share a handsome selfie as he headed for his last shoot day of the year. The URI actor urged all to count their blessings as the year is coming to an end.

2020 has been a tough year for everyone including Bollywood stars as for months they were sitting at home owing to the COVID 19 crisis in the country. Post the ease in restrictions, many returned to work and speaking of this Vicky Kaushal also reportedly kicked off shooting for his film. The actor had shared a couple of photos when he returned to the sets of a film and was happy to be back. And now, as the year is coming to an end, Vicky shared a selfie on his last working day of 2020.

Taking to his Instagram, the URI actor dropped a cool selfie while sitting in his car. The actor is seen smiling and showing a peace sign as he soaked in the sun in his car. Vicky smiled and clicked the selfie and looked grateful for doing what he loves. The actor mentioned the same in his caption and urged fans to 'count' their blessings. He even asked if people were ending the year doing what they loved and many fans responded in the comments.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "Are you also getting to end this year doing what you love doing the most? Last working day of 2020! #countyourblessings." Seeing the photo and the positive post, fans of the actor could not stop gushing over him.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, reportedly Vicky kicked off Yash Raj Films' comedy flick starring Manushi Chhillar and him. The social comedy reportedly went on floors last month when Vicky returned to the sets and shared photos. Besides this, Vicky has Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh lined up for release next year. The film is slated to release on January 15, 2021. Besides this, he also is doing The Immortal Ashwatthama with Aditya Dhar.

Credits :Vicky Kaushal Instagram

