Vicky Kaushal REACTS as he & Katrina Kaif get wedding wish from Siddhant Chaturvedi on 'Sasural Genda Phool'

The newlywed couple, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been dropping glimpses from their 3-day long big fat Indian wedding in Rajasthan and well, the internet is loving it. Now, as the couple begin their marital bliss, wishes have been pouring in for them from Btown celebs. However, Siddhant Chaturvedi's special wish for Katrina and Vicky seems to have impressed the groom to a huge extent. Vicky reacted as Siddhant chose a unique way to wish him and Katrina by dancing to Sasural Genda Phool.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Siddhant shared a dance reel in which he could be seen dancing to the tunes of Delhi 6 song, Sasural Genda Phool. Sharing the video, Siddhant wished Vicky and Katrina on their wedding. He wrote, "@katrinakaif ye Sasural genda phool Mubaarak ho!@vickykaushal09 Paaji Ek baraati missing tha, par kami Kataii mehsoos honey nahi dengey! congratulations to you both! Purey india ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey #vickat." Vicky could not resist reacting to it. He dropped heart emoticons in the comments and loved it.

Take a look at the video HERE:

Meanwhile, the entire Btown, who could not be a part of Katrina and Vicky's special wedding in Rajasthan, have received special gifts from the newlyweds. Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The duo had been dating each other for a while but never confirmed their relationship in the media.

Their wedding festivities lasted 3 days that included Haldi, Sangeet, Mehendi and a beautiful wedding. The photos from Vicky and Katrina's Haldi, Sangeet-Mehendi and wedding have been taking over the internet in the past few days. Katrina's family have been over the moon on welcoming Vicky into their family. Not just this, Vicky's dad also was happy to have Katrina as their daughter-in-law.

