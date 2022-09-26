Vicky Kaushal REACTS to brother Sunny calling him new talent: ‘Bahot seekha maalik’

Vicky Kaushal is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Sam Bahadur. The actor recently also traveled to Jodhpur with the team. Apart from this, he has also collaborated with his younger brother Sunny on a project. Right now much has not been shared about the project. This will be the first time they are coming together. But what caught our attention was Sunny Kaushal’s hilarious video in which he called his brother ‘New Talent’. The URI actor has reacted to it.

Sunny said in the video, "Hi guys, it's a new day, it's a new set and I'm really excited as I'm getting to work with some great new talent. Let's hope for the best. I hope I can teach the talent something new." We can see Vicky getting ready for the shoot. He is wearing an orange sweatshirt. Reacting on the same, Vicky shared the video on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Bahot seekha maalik. Honoured to have worked with a veteran @sunnykhez.”