Vicky Kaushal REACTS to Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 towel fight scene: 'Don't want you to beat me up'

Since the release of the Tiger 3 trailer, fans have been eagerly awaiting Katrina Kaif's stunt scenes, and upon the film's release, they were not let down. The actress seamlessly navigated through challenging action sequences, with one standout being the widely praised towel fight scene. Joining the chorus of acclaim is Katrina's husband, Vicky Kaushal, who recently shared his reaction to the scene after watching it in theaters with his wife.

Vicky Kaushal reveals feeling intimidated by Katrina Kaif after the towel scene

During a conversation at the Express Adda, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the towel fight scene featuring Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor shared that he felt a bit intimidated by his wife after watching the scene. Recounting the experience, he said, "So, I had gone for the screening of the film, and we were watching the film. Obviously when the sequence came, in the middle of the sequence, I inclined towards her and said, ‘I don’t want to argue with you from now on. I don’t want you to beat me up wearing a towel.’ I thought it was incredible the way she pulled it off. I told her, ‘You are probably the most amazing action actress Bollywood has.’ So, I am really proud of the hard work she puts in. It is very inspiring to see her."

Katrina's performance in the action sequences of Tiger 3 not only garnered praise from her husband Vicky but also left a lasting impression on her father-in-law, Sham Kaushal. In a recent interview with India Today, the Phone Bhoot highlighted the significance of Sham Kaushal's feedback, given his esteemed reputation as a stunt choreographer in the industry. She shared that her father-in-law expressed genuine pride and conveyed that she had truly made him proud with her remarkable portrayal in the film's action sequences.

More about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on the work front

Vicky is preparing for his upcoming project, Sam Bahadur, where Sanya Malhotra plays his on-screen wife. Slated for a theatrical release on December 1, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Katrina is savoring the success of Tiger 3, the latest installment in the Tiger series with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film, released on November 12, continues the storyline from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Her next release is Merry Christmas, scheduled for January 2024.