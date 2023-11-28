Vicky Kaushal reacts to Sam Bahadur’s clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘We are playing for Hindi cinema’

This Friday promises a cinematic showdown in Bollywood as Vicky Kaushal takes center stage in the biographical war drama Sam Bahadur, while Ranbir Kapoor unleashes the much-anticipated crime thriller Animal. Amidst the promotions of his film, Vicky reacted to the clash, emphasizing that they are both playing for Hindi cinema.

Vicky Kaushal on Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, releasing the same day as Sam Bahadur

During a chat with the Indian Express, Vicky Kaushal fielded a question about his feelings regarding the simultaneous release of Animal on the same day, despite Sam Bahadur having initially announced the date. In a nod to the prevailing cricket fervor, Vicky crafted his response in the form of a cricket analogy.

Vicky, in his response, underscored the unity of purpose, highlighting that both films were essentially on the same team—Hindi cinema. He expressed, “When two opening batsmen come to the crease, playing for the same team, you won’t say that the two batsmen are clashing with each other; they are playing for a single team, so we are playing for Hindi cinema.”

Expanding on his analogy, Vicky articulated that, just like in cricket, where one player might go for the big hits while the other strategically accumulates singles to maintain the strike, both approaches are crucial. When probed about which film would be hitting boundaries and which one would focus on singles, Vicky stated, "The audience will decide."

About Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

The film's trailer offered a preview of Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Under the direction of Meghna Gulzar, the story takes place in the context of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Sanya Malhotra assumes the role of Sam's wife, while Fatima Sana Shaikh steps into the shoes of former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi.

About Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal

The movie, under the direction of Sandeep Reddy Vanga, delves into the intricate dynamics of a toxic relationship between a father and a son. The star-studded ensemble features Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and Bobby Deol.

Sam Bahadur and Animal are set to clash on the silver screen on December 1.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal reveals he has max photos of Katrina Kaif even after '400-500 pics for Sam Bahadur's research'