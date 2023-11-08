Vicky Kaushal recalls feeling less 'handsome' to play Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur; praises Meghna Gulzar

On November 7, the trailer for Meghna Gulzar's "Sam Bahadur" was unveiled to a positive reception. This eagerly anticipated movie stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles. During the trailer launch event, Vicky Kaushal candidly revealed that he had initially questioned whether he possessed the necessary looks to portray Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on screen. He also xpressed gratitude to the director for entrusting him with this challenging role.

During the trailer launch event at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, Vicky Kaushal shared that Meghna Gulzar had expressed her aspiration to create a biopic on Manekshaw while they were shooting their 2018 film Raazi in Patiala. He reminisced, "I remember when Meghna and I were working on Raazi, then during a shooting schedule in Patiala she told me what she wanted to do next. And she said she wants to make a film on Sam Manekshaw."

Vicky also revealed that as both of his parents hail from Punjab, he had heard a great deal about Sam Manekshaw, although he was unfamiliar with the Field Marshal's appearance. During that conversation with Meghna, he discreetly Googled Manekshaw's photo and was taken aback by his handsome appearance. He humorously admitted to thinking, "He is very handsome, and I will not get this role." Vicky also expressed his gratitude to Meghna for casting him in the role of this distinguished and handsome personality.