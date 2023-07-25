Vicky Kaushal recalls he was never allowed to drive his parents’ car during struggling days; Here's why

Vicky Kaushal, the National award-winning actor going through an exciting phase in both his acting career and personal life. The popular star has an excellent line-up of promising projects in his kitty, emerged as one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood with his power-packed performances. When it comes to his personal life, Vicky Kaushal is happily married to celebrated star, Katrina Kaif.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal extensively spoke about his acting career, especially his struggling days in the film industry. The talented actor also opened up about his parents Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal's roles in keeping him grounded.

Vicky Kaushal reveals he was never allowed to drive his parents’ car

The National award-winner opened up about growing up in a middle-class family, and how it shaped him as a person, in his interview with Film Companion. "My parents always made sure that both Sunny and I knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They always kept saying that necessity is something that will be provided to you. But, luxury is something you'll have to earn on your own," recalled Vicky Kaushal.

"When we were going to college, when I was an AD whatever, we had a car at home but I was never allowed to drive it. Unless I have to take Mom to drop her off for yoga. But if I have to go for my job, for my work, even if I have to go to Anurag sir's office or auditions, I had to take a bus or an auto. I can't solo-drive a car. You had to earn your own car to do that," added the Sardar Udham actor.

