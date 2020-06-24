Vicky Kaushal remembers his and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Raman Raghav 2.0 as the movie clocks 4 years

Raman Raghav 2.0 which released on 24 June 2016 clocks 4 years today. Vicky Kaushal has shared a collage of the glimpses from the movie remembering the film.

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood as an assistant director in Anurag Kashyap's crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in the year 2012. He made his acting debut in the year 2015 in Masaan following which he starred as an unhinged cop in Kashyap's psychological thriller Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016. Kaushal played a drug-addicted police officer in pursuit of the serial killer Raman Raghav (portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) in this 2016 film. The troubled and unbalanced character had little in common with Kaushal's own personality, and to convince Kashyap to cast him, he lived in isolation for five days and kept repeating lines from the script.

Raman Raghav 2.0 which released on 24 June 2016 clocks 4 years today. On the occasion of this, Vicky has shared a collage of the glimpses of the movie on his Instagram story. This picture was actually shared by his Raman Raghav 2.0 co-star Sobhita Dhulipala who had made her debut in Bollywood with this film. Sharing the picture which read "4 Years of Raman Raghav 2.0", Shobhita wrote, " #DebutFilm (with a heart emoji)". The actress also shared a goofy throwback picture of her along with Nawaz and Vicky which was taken during the promotions of the film.

For the uninitiated, Raman Raghav 2.0 depicts in eight chapters the cat and mouse chase of a serial killer Ramanna by corrupt cop Raghavan. Real-life killer Raman Raghav, who operated in Mumbai during the 1960s, inspired the film. Vicky had portrayed the role of ACP Raghavan Singh Umbi, Nawazuddin played the role of Ramanna and Shobhita had portrayed the character of Smrutika Naidu. The movie had premiered in the Directors' Fortnight section at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. It also screened at the 2016 Sydney Film Festival, the Singapore International Film Festival, the Fantasia International Film Festival, the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky was currently gearing up for ’s Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor before the lockdown. However, owing to lockdown, the start of shooting has been delayed. As per reports, Takht's shooting will soon begin. It is slated to release on Christmas 2021. Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in Shaheed Udham Singh biopic which will release on January 15, 2021.

